ITV Meridian's Kit Bradshaw joined revellers for the celebrations in Saltdean

It's not everyday the Queen comes to town, complete with open top car, diamond tiara and stuffed corgi.

Okay, so it wasn't the real thing, - but that didn't seem to matter one bit for the locals - who came out to catch a glimpse of this suitably eccentric tribute to Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

It was the fourth and final day of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, with street parties and community events taking place across the South East.

In Saltdean, near Brighton, hundreds took part in a parade this morning, including a group of Zumba dancers and children in fancy dress – all heading for a day-long party in a nearby park.

Children were encouraged to come dressed as their favourite royal - with a certain bear from Peru a very topical choice.

With fears of a washout proving unfounded, many were keen to savour every last moment of the Jubilee magic.