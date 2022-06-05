Play Brightcove video

WATCH: The colourful procession danced through the seaside town. Credit: Eastbourne Carnival.

Thousands of people enjoyed Eastbourne's Carnival this weekend with a procession through the seaside town, described as its biggest and most vibrant ever.

The spectacle of colour and costumes was back in full force after the pandemic caused it to be cancelled in 2020 - with a smaller parade taking place in 2021.

As well as supporting local causes, the carnival celebrated the Platinum Jubilee by making it this year's theme.

It normally takes place on the last Bank Holiday in May but was changed to Saturday, June 4, coinciding with nationwide celebrations.

The carnival was filled with dancers, bands and performers. Credit: Eastbourne Carnival

The event was opened by the Mayor and Mayoress at the Enterprise Centre, followed by a small procession through the town centre.

A mile-long procession was then seen dancing its way from the Western Lawns to Princes park for the big parade, filled with musical bands, dancers and performers.

The carnival was brought back in 2011 after a 20 year absence by the then MP for Eastbourne, Stephen Lloyd.

The earliest one dates back to 1895 when Eastbourne celebrated ‘The Battle of the Flowers.’