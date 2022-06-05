More than 200 runners have dressed in red, white and blue to create the Union Flag for the Platinum Jubilee.

214 people gathered at Winchester's parkrun to form the flag on the city’s North Walls Recreation Ground to mark the historic occasion.

It's thought it took only 10 minutes to form the arrangement before the drone photo was taken on Saturday, June 4.

Others were seen sporting Union Jack themed clothing in a run that attracted nearly 350 participants.

The 5k weekly community event was established in 2013, where people can walk, run, volunteer or spectate.

More than 14,000 people are said to have taken part in the event since it began.