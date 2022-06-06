More than £13 million is to be spent on improvements to a major route in and out of Southampton.

The A35 Redbridge Causeway is a key route used by around 60,000 vehicles every day, including traffic heading to the port.

The essential maintenance will include improvements to cycle lanes and pavements as it is the only direct route to cross the River Test.

The Government says the scheme will generate £340 million of direct economic benefits by improving access to the Port of Southampton and boosting connectivity to Totton, Waterside, and the Marchwood military port.

Roads Minister Baroness Vere said: "We are committed to delivering world-class infrastructure for Southampton and Hampshire to ensure the local economy can truly thrive.

"This £13.4 million in funding will improve connectivity and attract crucial economic investment to boost local employment and housing development, while giving motorists, cyclists and pedestrians the modern, safe and uncongested roads they deserve."

The A35 is a key route into the Port of Southampton. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

The Department for Transport will provide £13.4m towards the project, with Hampshire County Council contributing a further £4.1 million.

Councillor Edward Heron, Hampshire County Council's Executive Lead Member for Transport and Environment Strategy, said: "This is fantastic news. The structures at Redbridge Causeway carry a heavily relied upon transport route, the A35 dual carriageway, over the River Test.

"We must ensure it can continue to serve Hampshire residents, commuters, visitors and freight traffic for many years to come, so they are able to travel easily to and from the city of Southampton, the New Forest and beyond to the South-West.

"As well as thanking the Department for Transport for this substantial investment towards completing the refurbishment work, I'd also like to acknowledge the role of Transport for South East who assisted us in commending our bid to the Department."

The Government says the improvements will bring £340 million of direct economic benefits to the city. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Cllr Keith Glazier, chair of Transport for the South East, said: "I am delighted that one of our top priority road schemes is to receive funding from the Department for Transport.

"Redbridge Causeway provides a vital connection between Southampton and the New Forest waterside area.

"This investment will help safeguard it for the future, boosting economic growth and supporting important access routes for trade from our international gateways.

"By speaking with one voice to influence where and how money is spent in our region, the Transport for the South East partnership is making a real difference for more than 7.5m people who live and work in the South East."

The scheme has received final approval, meaning construction can now begin. It is forecast to complete in November 2023.