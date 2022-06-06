Police have launched an investigation after a teenage girl was assaulted in an unprovoked attack in Angmering.

Sussex Police say the 15-year-old victim was walking along Arundel Road near the recreation at around 3pm on Sunday 4 June when a man assaulted her.

The suspect is described as in his 30s with stubbly or shaved hair.

He was wearing a green t-shirt and blue jeans.

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who may have seen a man behaving suspiciously in the area near the churchyard.

Anyone with information that could support the investigation is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 984 of 04/06.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.