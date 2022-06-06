Lifeboat crew rescue trio stranded at sea on Bank Holiday fishing trip

A lifeboat crew rescued three people stranded at sea after the engine on their fishing boat failed.

The Renee Sherman, stationed at Littlehampton, west Sussex, was launched after the trio called 999 and asked for the coastguard service, which paged the RNLI’s volunteer crew.

When the lifeboat arrived on the scene, the crew could see the occupants of the stranded vessel were not in need of any medical attention and the boat was towed back to its mooring in Littlehampton harbour.

Michael Kelly, from the RNLI, said: "Although the sea conditions were good, mechanical failure can turn a pleasant day of fishing at sea into a perilous situation.

"The casualty vessel was able to alert the Coastguard of their difficulties using a mobile phone, by calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard, and our volunteer crews were then able to assist.

"It is important to remember, though, that mobile coverage may be erratic offshore and having a working VHF radio with knowledge of how to use it in an emergency situation is recommended."

The incident happened on Friday 3 June at 11.30am.