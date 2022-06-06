Operation Brock has now been taken off the M20 following the end of the half term break and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The traffic management system had been kept in place as the Kent route was expected to see a significant increase in traffic over the bank holiday weekend.

The Kent Resilience Forum says it was under continual review and removed as soon as was practical to do so.

The contraflow system was removed overnight on Sunday, June 5.

It has been in place since P&O Ferries' services were initially suspended two months ago.

Operation Brock was put in place following the suspension of P&O Ferries' services. Credit: PA

Simon Jones, Kent Resilience Forum Strategic Lead, said: "KRF partners promised our residents, businesses and hauliers we would keep the use of Brock under continual review and remove it as soon as it was practical to do so.

"With the half-term and Jubilee holidays now coming to an end we are able to safely deliver on our pledge.

"Our county is a major gateway to Europe and cross-Channel traffic levels have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

"We will continue to work together and use traffic management, our current best available option, to do everything we can to keeping Kent moving, and open for business, and communities protected from the worst impacts of disruption.

"As always, I thank everyone for their continued patience."

The M20 motorway near Ashford, where Operation Brock was in place. Credit: PA

National Highways will now resume safety work to permanently relocate the barrier, that forms the coastbound contraflow between Junction 8 for Maidstone and Junction 9 for Ashford, from the hard shoulder to the central reservation.

The barrier relocation works are set to continue at least until early next year.

The project also requires the current 50mph speed limit to stay in place on both carriageways.

Nicola Bell, Highways England Regional Director, said: "Storing the moveable barrier on the M20 London-bound hard shoulder was only a temporary measure.

"Moving the structure to the central reservation will allow the hard shoulder between Ashford and Maidstone to be re-instated to its original width."