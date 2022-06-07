A man has been jailed for more than eight years for a violent assault in a park which left his victim in a coma.

Hamdi Braiek, 34, repeatedly stamped on the man's head as he lay unconscious on May 30, 2021.

The assault took place after the victim challenged Braiek in Week Street over offensive remarks he made about how a woman was dressed.

The argument escalated and Braiek chased the man into Brenchley Gardens, where he tackled him to the ground, punched him and placed him into a choke hold. He then stamped on his head several times while he was unconscious.

Braiek fled the scene but was later identified by a local PCSO thanks to a description from a witness to the incident. He was arrested on June 2.

The victim, in his 30s, was rushed to a London hospital, suffering bleeds to the brain.

He was critically injured and placed into an induced coma. He has been left unable to work and in need of constant care.

The investigation which followed, then linked Braiek to another three assaults in the town.

Two of these were against a man and woman in Fremlin Walk which took place on the same day as the Brenchley Gardens assault.

Another victim reported being beaten on May 28, in Hart Street, close to where Braiek lived.

Braiek was charged with attempted murder and a trial took place at Maidstone Crown Court.

He was found not guilty but convicted instead of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, which he had previously admitted.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of battery.

On June 6, Braiek was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison.

He will have to serve at least two thirds of the sentence before he can be considered for parole.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Webb, of West Kent CID, said: "Hamdi Braiek was responsible for a brutal assault which has caused devastating and life changing injuries to his victim, who is sadly no longer able to work and remains in need of constant care.

"Our investigation has shown that Braiek was also the perpetrator of several other incidents of wanton acts of violence in Maidstone.

"He is an offender who has demonstrated little if any remorse for his actions, and who has made excuses for his savage behaviour by blaming others.

"Today’s sentence will at least ensure Braiek no longer poses a threat within our communities."