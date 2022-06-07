A police dog has helped find a suspected driver who was hiding in a bush after being chased by officers.

Patrols in Margate spotted the driver driving erratically in Millmead Road in the early hours of Monday 30 May. The man reportedly failed to stop and was then chased through Thanet by police.

A stinger was deployed to try and bring the car to a stop on the A256 near Ash Road but the man ran from the car.

An area search was carried out with the help of PD Ciara, who led her handler to a bush near the A256 in Eastry.

She found a man hiding from patrols, who is believed to have been the driver.

A 24-year-old man from Ramsgate was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.

He was further arrested for suspected drug driving after failing a road side drugs test for cocaine.

The man has since been released from custody whilst officers continue to investigate.