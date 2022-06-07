A pop art portrait of the Queen, created by 70 artists to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, has sold for £700 at a charity auction.

Artist Malgorzata Nierobisz gave permission for her original to be recreated by fundraisers, each producing one of 70 segments in aid of local hospices.

It went on display in the Alleluia Hall at St Bartholomew's Church in Cross-in-Hand, Sussex over the bank holiday weekend.

Maggie Thurgood, Friends of Sussex Hospices, said: "Everybody wants to celebrate the Jubilee, surely.

Artist Malgorzata Nierobisz gave permission for her original to be recreated. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"I am a monarchist, and I think she's been hugely beneficial to our country and is much better than politicians, really. I'm excited about it. I think it's lovely. I'm also relieved because it could have been awful."

Cathy Gore, Friends of Sussex Hospices, said: "I think she'd be pleased with it, actually. I think she'd be delighted."

Rev George Pitcher, said: "I've members of the congregation who are quite robust republicans and they're really very pleased and overjoyed to see this kind of project because it's doing so much good for people who need it in Sussex."

The Platinum Jubilee Art Project has raised more than £2,000 for charity.