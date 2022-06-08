A drug dealer from Kent has been jailed after police found him in possession of a stun gun, cocaine and cash.

Lewis Taylor, from Regent Street, Whitstable, was sentenced to almost five years in prison after police discovered he had been "supplying drugs on a significant scale, mainly in parts of east Kent".

Police tracked him to an address near Crowhurst, West Kingsdown, following an unrelated investigation into assault allegations.

It was there where they seized 23 grams of cocaine, cutting agents, more than £7,500 in cash and a taser-like device.

A stun gun was found amongst Taylor's possessions. Credit: Kent Police

The force say he was also planning to buy £185,000 of cocaine.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possessing a prohibited weapon and was jailed for four years and 10 months.

Detective Constable James Coomber said: "The search of the address where Taylor was located provided us with a wealth of evidence which proved beyond any doubt his role in dealing drugs on a substantial scale.

"The fact we also uncovered a dangerous weapon in the property clearly showed Taylor posed a significant threat to public safety and this is reflected in the sentence passed by the courts."