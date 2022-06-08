Man dies in crash between HGV lorry and car in Eastleigh

A man has died in a crash between a HGV lorry and car in Eastleigh.

The collision, involving a BMW, happened on Station Hill on Tuesday, June 7 at around 12:13pm.

Southampton Central Ambulance Service and Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene.

The driver of the BMW, a 26-year-old man from Eastleigh, was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, but later passed away.

His family have been informed and are being supported by officers at this time.

Surrounding roads were closed while emergency services responded.

Police are looking for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Jon White, said: "We are currently carrying out our initial enquires to ascertain the exact circumstances which led to the tragic loss of a man’s life."

"We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have dash-cam footage.

"Likewise, we would like to hear from any local businesses who may have relevant CCTV footage in the moments leading up to the incident."

"If you have any information regarding this incident, no matter how small or insignificant you believe it to be, please contact us as soon as possible as it could help aid our investigation."

"Anyone with information can make contact online or by calling 101 quoting 44220225028 or Operation Stature."