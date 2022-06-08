A man has been seriously injured after reportedly being stabbed at a retail park in Horsham.

Sussex Police responded to the reports at Foundry Retail Park on Tuesday, June 7, just after 7:10pm.

They were pictured with multiple cars and police cordons outside the Lidl store on Foundry Lane.

Officers found an injured man who was taken to hospital by paramedics.

He is said to have serious but non-life threatening or non-life changing injuries.

Police believe the incident is isolated, and say there is no threat to the wider community.

They add that the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area as their enquiries continue.

They are urging anyone with information to contact the police, quoting the serial number 1174 of 07/06.