Around 4,000 homes and businesses in the Basingstoke area of Hampshire have been left without phone and broadband services after builders accidentally cut through network cables.

The fibre and copper cables were damaged on a building site in Dummer on Wednesday evening, June 8.

The builders were working on improvements to the Brighton Hill roundabout.

A spokesperson for Openreach said that engineers are on site working hard to resolve the situation.

They added it is a "complex fix and may take some time to completely recover".

The statement continued: "We know how frustrating this must be for those affected and we’ll be doing what we can to prioritise fixes for vulnerable customers and key local services.

"We'll also do our best to provide temporary connections wherever possible while this challenging repair work is completed.

"We’d ask that anyone experiencing any disruption to report it to their service provider who will then inform us."

Hampshire County Council has sincerely apologised for the outage.

In a statement on Twitter, the local authority said that its contractors undertake checks to locate any underground cables before carrying out excavations.

The statement added that unfortunately records showed the cables were in a different position to where they were.

Engineers will be working throughout the night to restore services as soon as possible.