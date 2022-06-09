Teenager Gaia Pope was told by Dorset Police that appealing a decision not to prosecute her alleged rapist would be traumatic and unlikely to succeed, an inquest has heard.

Five months after making her complaint she was advised that while the force was prosecuting other charges against the same man, her case was not going to go forward. She was told previous police statements that she had given would still be important.

Her cousin, Marienna Pope-Weidemann told the hearing that Gaia found the police investigation into her allegation incredibly difficult.

"What I saw in terms of the mental health was that it was re-traumatising for her - being asked questions with no counselling or support prior."

Following disclosure of the rape allegation Marienna Pope-Weidemann said Gaia went from being an "open, confident person" to being "very fearful, very anxious and very afraid, struggling with self-esteem and self-confidence" and her epilepsy deteriorated.

“I could see the indescribably horrific impact it had on her," she said. "It was changing the person I loved right before my eyes.”

When Gaia was informed by police that no charges would be brought in relation to her allegation she was upset, the jury was told.

"She felt she had gone out on a limb to protect others," said Ms Pope-Weidemann. "She didn't feel safe, she didn't feel protected."

"Feeling like she wasn't believed and not understanding why she wasn't believed was the single most painful thing when she was under stress...It was something she talked about a great deal."

Gaia was later told by police that they couldn't tell her when her alleged attacked would be released from prison due to data protection reasons. Her cousin said he had continued to try and contact her.

"He had made threats against her and her family if she spoke out and of course she had spoken out," she said. "To hear from him was really frightening."

The inquest heard that Gaia was terrified and wanted to feel protected but the family were told by police they weren't able to help with witness protection orders or restraining orders.

In the two years between 2015 and her death in 2017 Gaia experienced a series of mental health crises, being admitted to hospital four times.

But Ms Pope-Weidemann said that Gaia didn't feel heard.

"She told me that she felt the staff in hospital didn’t really listen to her when she talked about rape and sexual assault issues - they didn’t really understand."

In addition, Ms Pope-Weidemann said hospital staff made her feel like she was being treated as a nuisance - particularly after a hospital admission for Gaia in February 2017.

"It felt like......we were being unreasonable for asking for support for a 19 year old in mental health crisis."

"I felt like I was considered to be a nuisance by making extra work for them - asking them to contact other services, asking to be informed of important meetings."

Ms Pope-Weidemann said the only meaningful mental health support Gaia received was from Dorset Rape Crisis, who had delivered 27 sessions - far in excess of the typical number offered - which was between six and eight.

She said the family had repeatedly asked for community mental health support for Gaia and for care plans to be put in place when she was discharged after hospital admissions.

The inquest continues.