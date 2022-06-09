A group of thieves have driven into the front of a Co-op store in Poole, Dorset to steal an ATM machine.

The vehicle, believed to be a black Range Rover, drove into the store in Poole Road in Upton in the early hours of Thursday, June 9.

Police believe that four or five men, dressed in black clothing, got out and loaded the ATM machine into the car.

It is thought the vehicle fled the scene along the eastbound carriageway of the A35 in the direction of Creekmoor.

Detective Inspector Nicky Jenkins, of Dorset County CID, said: "We have launched a full investigation into this incident and are carrying out a number of enquiries.

"I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or saw any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident.

"To assist our investigation, I would also urge residents or motorists who were in the area to please review any home CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage for any possible sightings of the vehicle mentioned above or anything else of relevance."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting 55220091447.

Alternatively, the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.