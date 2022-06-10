Bin strike called off in time for Isle of Wight festival next weekend

A planned two-week bin strike on the Isle of Wight has been called off.

GMB union members were due to take action on 13 June but they have now accepted an improved pay offer by their employer, Amey.

The offer to their refuse drivers and loaders has been accepted by the majority of union members.

The announcement comes a week before thousands of people are expected to head to the island for the Isle of Wight music festival.

Gary Palmer, GMB Regional Organiser said: "Despite Amey refusing to talk to GMB directly, the collective voice of our members and the threat of strike action was enough to secure an improved offer from the 4.21% pay rise originally offered by the company.

"Of course, our members didn't get everything they wanted, but they chose to bank this improved offer and will continue to provide the excellent service that their hard work delivers for residents.

"This strike would have delivered severe disruption to the island's kerbside service, especially at the time of the festival, and Amey would do well to remember that when they offer our members their pay deal next year.

"GMB would like to thank the residents of the Isle of Wight for the fantastic support, comments, and offers of solidarity ahead of this strike, even though any action may well have caused a major headache for everyone on the island."

Amey has been approached for comment.