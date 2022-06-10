An Oxfordshire man who groomed two eight-year-old girls through TikTok has been jailed.

Robert Moors, from Stanton Harcourt, was sentenced to four years in prison at Oxford Crown Court on Wednesday, 8 June.

He was also given a sexual harm prevention order for seven years and will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Moors admitted inciting two girls to engage in sexual activity between October and December 2021 via the app.

The 36-year-old also pleaded guilty to inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity and making indecent images of children.

Officers went to Moor's house to arrest him in April, after intelligence analysis on his work TikTok account revealed his home address.

A total of 235 videos containing indecent images of children were later found on his iPhone and he was charged on 10 April.

Detective Constable Samantha Bonner, of Banbury CID, said: "In my 18 years’ service with the police, the content of the messages and videos found on Moors’ devices were the worst I have ever seen."

The children in this case have been very brave in coming forward and I hope that Moors being brought to justice provides them some form of closure."

"I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of child sexual abuse to report it to the police.

"I would also like to advise parents and guardians to always be mindful about their children’s online activity, particularly on social media, as there are people out there looking to take advantage of them."

"Always insist on strong privacy settings, parental locks and other measures to keep children safe when using the internet, and educate them about the dangers of chatting to people they do not know."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...