Plans to change the name of Hampshire Constabulary to include the Isle of Wight are moving forward in a bid to ensure islanders feel a closer connection to their police force.

An order has been laid in Parliament to formally change its name to Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary.

The order will then be allocated time on the Parliamentary agenda for debate in both the House of Commons and House of Lords ahead of a final vote later this year.

Hampshire is one of the oldest police forces in the country.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire, Donna Jones said: "The people of the Isle of Wight made it very clear to me that they felt disconnected from their police force because they weren't reflected in the name.

Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Donna Jones said that more than 80% of islanders consulted supported the name change

"When I was elected last year, I made a pledge to the people of the Isle of Wight that, as your Police and Crime Commissioner, I would do everything I could to effect the legal change required to reflect the Isle of Wight as a county area in the name of the police force.

"I carried out a formal consultation which highlighted strong support for the name change.

"I have worked with the Home Secretary and the Policing Minister to ensure the support of the government."

Donna Jones added that there was more than 80% support for the name change in the consultation.

She continued: "The new name will truly reflect the whole force area and will help island residents feel a closer connection to their police force.

"Subject to Parliamentary approval, there will be minimal immediate costs, with no rebranding exercise.

"The additional costs incurred will be limited to amendments to legal documents.

"The branding of police uniforms, cars and buildings will be phased in over time as equipment is changed and updated, thus keeping costs to a minimum."