Officers investigating a report of an attempted child abduction in Poole are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Dorset Police received a report that a woman walking her four-month old baby in a pushchair in Evering Avenue was approached by two men in a white van.

The men got out of the vehicle, grabbed the pushchair and attempted to remove the baby from it. The woman kicked out at one of the men and they got back into the van, leaving the baby unharmed.

The mother and baby were in Evering Avenue

Play Brightcove video

The reported abduction attempt happened at around 3pm on Friday 10 June 2022

One of the men is described as white, six feet two inches tall, aged in his 30s and of medium build with short dark brown hair. He was wearing a black vest, black trousers and black trainers. He had a tattoo on his right hand.

The second man is described as white, six feet two inches tall and of medium build with short stubble. He was also wearing black clothing as well as a thin silver chain around his neck.

Detective Inspector Katie Starkie, of Bournemouth CID, said: “This was understandably a very distressing incident for the mother involved and we have launched a full investigation. At the moment the motive for these men’s actions remains unclear and we are doing all we can to identify them.

“Our enquiries include house-to-house, a review of CCTV footage in the area and forensic work.

“I would urge any residents with home CCTV systems or doorbell cameras, as well as any motorists with dashcam who were in the area, to please check their footage for anything that might assist our investigation.

“I appreciate reports of this nature are likely to cause concern for the local community. There will be an increased police presence in the area as we continue to investigate this incident and officers can be approached by anyone with information or concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police and by emailing 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220092425. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

Chef pleads guilty to kidnapping girl, 14, as she walked to school in Crawley

School exclusions for drugs and alcohol across the south among highest in the country