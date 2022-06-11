An "evil" amateur beekeeper has been jailed for life to serve a minimum of 14years for the manslaughter of a "vulnerable, kind" woman who had been a familyfriend since he was a young boy.

Matthew Reynolds was convicted at Winchester Crown Court of causing the deathof 47-year-old Bonnie Harwood who was stabbed to death in a robbery at her homein Alton, Hampshire, in the early hours of October 10 2021.

Sentencing the 32-year-old, Judge Angela Morris said he should be regarded as"dangerous" and added: "Bonnie Harwood was a kind and caring and generouswoman who was much loved by her family and friends and she is sorely missed."

Bonnie Harwood

She continued: "It's an indisputable fact in the days leading up to BonnieHarwood's death you were spiralling out of control because of your insatiableaddiction for crack cocaine and heroin.

"This offence was motivated by greed for the cash and drugs you knew BonnieHarwood had.

"You are cunning, manipulative and devoid of any remorse for what you did toBonnie Harwood. She was totally vulnerable and helpless."

In a statement read to the court, the victim's mother Roberta 'Bobby' Harwoodsaid: "I can't sleep any more, each time I close my eyes I see Bonnie fightinghim off, I feel physical pain thinking of the terror she would be in."Bonnie was so caring. He has taken her away from us, this has affected somany people, she was so popular."

Aldersey Fields in Alton

The victim's father, Michael 'Spike' Harwood said: "She was so kind-hearted.She was a thoughtful and loving daughter and we miss her so much."

Her sister, Karen, described Reynolds as an "evil killer" and added: "Bonniewas my little sister, we loved each other."Bonnie was a kind person, she would help anyone she could. I will neverforgive and miss her forever."

The prosecution told the court that drug addict Reynolds stabbed Ms Harwood,who was also a drug user, multiple times in a robbery to steal her money anddrugs before leaving her to bleed to death.

But the jury found that Reynolds had not intended to cause the death of MsHarwood, who had health problems and used a mobility scooter to get around.<Giving evidence, Reynolds told the court that he had known Ms Harwood since hewas a child and he had gone camping with her family.

Reynolds, from Alton, said that he had started using heroin at the age of 14and had gone on to take crack cocaine.

He said that he would visit Ms Harwood's home "practically every day", wherehe would swap crack cocaine for heroin from her.

The amateur beekeeper had sold his bee hives and honey to raise money havingrecently lost his job as a yard assistant at a builder's yard, the court heard.Reynolds was also sentenced to a concurrent sentence of three years in prisonfor a charge of robbery using an axe against another woman in a Post Officethree days before the fatal attack.