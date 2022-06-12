Firefighters have been dealing with a large blaze at a construction site in Kidlington involving gas cylinders.

Two crews from Kidlington, Rewley Road and a water carrier from Wheatley were called to Langford Lane ion the outskirts of Kidlington at 10.20pm on Saturday.

The fire, involving hundreds of pallets and gas cylinders was visible from across the Kidlington, Begbrooke and A44 area, resulting in a large number of calls to the control room.

Gas canister casings were found exploded some distance away

A spokesmen for the fire service said it has now been contained and investigations are ongoing: "The cause of the fire is unknown due to its remote location, but no one was injured during the incident.

"Some gas cylinders that were involved in the initial stages were projected some distance following rupturing."