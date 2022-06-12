A memorial service is being held today for celebrity hairdresser Trevor Mitchell, following his death at the age of 86.

In a 60 year career he opened a string of salons across the south, with clients including Sean Connery and Kevin Keegan.

He was responsible for the footballer's famous bubble perm back in the 1980s, and Keegan was expected to be among the guests paying tribute at the service.

Kevin Keegan's bubble perm quickly caught on

Trevor Mitchell won many hairdressing competitions and trained stylists from across the world.

He opened his first barbers in Woolston in 1956 and later became the go-to hairdresser for Southampton footballers and visiting celebrities.

Trevor's first salon launched in 1956

His business grew to eight salons across the south of England and he became good friends with many of his clients, who included Southampton footballers Lawrie McMenemy and Peter Shilton.

Celebrities came from far and wide to have their hair cut by 'the fastest barber in the world'.

David Gower was pleased with his haircut

Shane Warne gets the hairdryer treatment

Trevor died on 5th June, 2020 after a long time living with dementia. The service is taking place at 2.30pm at Southampton City Art Gallery.

The family want it to be a celebration of his long and successful life. They have asked for any donations to be made to Dementia UK