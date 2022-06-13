12 people treated after breathing in smoke following Southampton fire

12 people were treated by ambulance crews after they breathed in smoke during a fire at a three-storey building in Southampton.

The fire took place in a building on the city's high street, SO14 2BT.

Emergency services were called to the incident in the evening on Sunday, June 12.

Crews from St Marys, Redbridge, Hightown and Eastleigh tackled the blaze.

The fire took place at a building in Southampton high street. Credit: Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said two people were escorted from the building by firefighters and released at the scene.

In total 12 casualties were handed over to South Central Ambulance Service for treatment after breathing in the smoke.

Emergency services were pictured on the high street outside La Vita Caffe and New Style.

Crews were called to the fire yesterday evening (Sunday, June 12). Credit: Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service

The fire service added that the three-storey property is considered saveable.

The fire was put out just before 9pm.