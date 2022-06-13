A driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash involving two cars on the A27 in Polegate.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at the roundabout connecting the A27 with the A22 Golden Jubilee Way at 11:45am on Sunday. (12 June)

A silver Peugeot 206 Coupé collided with a grey Dacia Duster.

The driver of the Peugeot – a 41-year-old woman from Hailsham – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Dacia suffered minor injuries.

Anybody who witnessed the incident, events leading up to it or as any relevant dash cam footage is asked to contact police via collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Op Netley.