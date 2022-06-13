A man whose drink driving resulted in a woman losing her leg has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Michael Marsden, 23, of Laburnham Road, Aldershot, had been at a ‘bottomless brunch’ in Guildford, where he drank around 11 cocktails before driving to more pubs in Aldershot, where he consumed a further 15 shots and two pints.

Officers were called to the A31 Farnham Bypass in the early hours of Saturday, 5 June 2021 following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian, where the car had failed to stop.

The 22-year-old female victim had been walking home when she was hit by a car with such force she lost her leg.

Off-duty Superintendent Adam Smith was driving home from work when he came across the scene.

He administered life-saving medical attention to the victim along with an off-duty paramedic Jen, using his belt as a tourniquet to prevent further blood loss.

Overnight, police officers identified a Blue BMW which they believed to be involved in the collision.

It was recovered from an address in Farnham, with a cracked front bumper and a missing wing mirror.

When questioned by police, Marsden said he believed he had hit an animal and blamed the foggy weather conditions.

He was arrested and toxicology revealed that he was over the drink driving limit.

Phone work then showed that the day after the collision, he had been looking at Surrey Police’s appeals for witnesses and had messaged friends and family about the collision.

He was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst alcohol level over the limit, failure to stop and failure to report.

Marsden pleaded guilty to multiple offences at Guildford Crown Court on Friday 10 June, and was sentenced to three years in prison and disqualified from driving for 54 months.

Investigating Officer DC Rick Edwards said: “Throughout this investigation, Marsden has shown no remorse for what he has done and has even been witnessed mocking the collision amongst his friends.

"The victim has shown immense bravery this past year and I hope this result gives her some closure and allows her to move forward with her life.

"It was extremely lucky that Superintendent Adam Smith was driving past at that moment and he, along with the paramedics involved, saved the young victims life.”