Cargo workers at Heathrow Airport have been helping to get powdered baby milk to the United States.

The main company making the milk in America has had to close its plant following an investigation.

The country was already struggling with supplies following the pandemic but it now has a national shortage putting the health of youngsters at risk and has declared an emergency.

The US Government is co-ordinating an emergency response effort to get supplies to America.

Olutoyin Oni, a passenger on board one of the flights, has family in the United States.

Play Brightcove video

The UK's only producer is sending millions of packets to help.

United Airlines will fly Kendamil formula from Heathrow Airport to several US airports over three weeks.

Kendal company helps babies in America as it steps in to save the US from a baby milk crisis.

Parents being priced out of baby formula turn to food banks who are unable to provide

Business owner says families now view children's centres as luxury as cost of living soars