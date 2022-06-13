A man has been arrested, almost one year after a 15-year-old girl was raped in the sea off Bournemouth beach.

The sexual assault took place in the water, near the Oceanarium on Sunday 18 July 2021.

The victim had been playing with a ball with a group of friends, when she was dragged further out to sea and attacked.

Detectives from Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) have been carrying out enquiries into the report, with an appeal broadcast on BBC's Crimewatch programme.

An 18-year-old man from the West Midlands has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

He's been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, of MCIT, said: “We have continued to support the victim and her family throughout this investigation, and they have been updated with this latest development.”