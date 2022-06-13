A young woman from Oxford with sickle cell disease who has nearly died, has told ITV Meridian she wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for blood donors.

Stephanie Danso, aged 30, has to have the blood in her body replaced every 6-8 weeks - known as a full red blood exchange.

The social worker who was diagnosed with sickle cell at birth has had more than half a dozen near fatal crises in the last ten years. She suffers with episodes affecting her legs and chest.

Sickle cell is the fastest growing genetic blood disorder in the UK and mostly affects people of Black heritage

Stephanie is supporting a national campaign to recruit more blood donors. NHS Blood and Transport says more than 14,000 people in the south are being urged to give blood over the next year.

Stephanie says her condition means she relies on donors: "You're basically in so much pain that you can lose the ability to walk, she said.

"With my chest, it can be so painful as well. I feel like I am being squeezed and knives shoved into my chest. It can leave me gasping for breath.

"On top of all of that you're in excruciating pain.

"It's so hard to describe the level of pain.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder

"It's challenging. Even though I might only get a small episode once or twice a week, you are affected in some way on a daily basis.

Stephanie Danso says he condition has also affected her mental health

"I have to be more conscious of everything - making sure I'm drinking enough to stay hydrated, the temperature of my environment, making sure I get enough rest.

"But you want a quality of life, so it's trying to make sure you manage it.

"I can't express the importance of blood donors.

"It's what keeps me alive - and it's what allows me to have a quality of life as well and live day to day.

"It means I'm not worried I am going to have as bad a crisis, and that even if I do have one, I have a fighting chance or survival.

"Medical professionals have said to me that if it wasn't for my exchange, things wouldn't have been good.

"I'm so grateful for someone who takes half an hour to give some blood, it's what saves me.

New targets from NHS Blood and Transplant reveal 14,062 new donors are needed in the region to save lives over the next year.

Nationally one million more blood donors are needed over the next five years to ensure patients receive the right type of blood to save and improve their lives, with a particular need for Black African, Black Caribbean and younger donors.

The main blood types are - O positive (35% of the population), O negative (13%), A positive (30%), A negative (8%), B positive (8%), B negative (2%), and AB positive (2%). But there are also many sub-types that can provide an even better match to improve their treatment. There is a particular urgency for more donors of Black African and Black Caribbean ethnicity to treat people with sickle cell. Sickle cell requires regular transfusions - most often with the specific blood sub type Ro

Stephen Cornes, Director of Blood Supply at NHS Blood and Transplant said: "Currently we can only meet around half of the demand for Ro blood through our existing donor base and demand for this rare blood type is rising.

"This means many sickle cell patients often receive less well-matched blood which, while clinically suitable, can pose a longer-term risk to patients who receive regular transfusions. We urgently need new Black African and Black Caribbean donors to come forward and donate blood.

"In addition to the rarest blood types, we also need 1 million new donors over the next five years of all blood types. As the NHS treats more patients, we need to grow the total number of donors too.

"We carefully manage stocks to ensure we do not waste any precious blood. If you cannot get an appointment immediately it is because we have enough of your blood type right now. Please book for a later date or respond when we contact you."

