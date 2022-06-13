The family of a man killed in his Reading home said today they will never get over his loss.

David Allen, 77, was found at his house in Elgar Road on December 1, 2021, after he was killed by Jacob Trussler, 37.

Trussler, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of murder following a trial at Reading Crown Court in May and today was jailed for a minimum of 20 years.

Following the sentencing, the family said: “Firstly, we are a large family who will never get over the loss of a father, grandfather and friend. A person within a close family, who we had only ever received help and good from.

Jacob Trussler has been jailed for the murder of David Allen Credit: Thames Valley Police

“The loss of David is greater than any sentencing to us as a family. We will remember the good times, not what happened to him and we will remember him every day as a family.

“David was taken too soon and in circumstances that we hope and pray no other family has to go through.

“The events since December have been unbearable but made more possible to move on with because of the fantastic service of the police, emergency services and liaison officers to name a few.

“From the respect we were shown as a grieving family, we would like to say a big thank you to each and every one of you that have been involved in this senseless situation.

“Thank you from all of the Allen family.”

During the trial, the court heard Trussler had known Mr Allen for many years thanks to his friendship with Trussler's father, Barry.

Mr Allen had taken Trussler under his wing and supported him with money when he needed it, but Trussler stabbed him and left him to die on his kitchen floor.