Parts of the south could experience a heatwave this week with temperatures forecast to reach 30 degrees on Friday.

Although today is starting with temperatures around average for the time of year in the south of England, they are anticipated to rise steadily throughout the week.

Oxford, Reading and Maidstone are all forecast to hit 30C on Friday afternoon, with coastal towns like Bournemouth and Margate expecting 25C.

Excessive heat is already building in parts of the continent with temperatures over 40C recorded in southern Spain over the weekend.

People enjoy the warm weather on the beach in Margate, Kent

The hot air will travel northwards into France where forecasters are warning of an increased risk of wildfires before arriving in southern England later in the week.

Each county has its own heatwave temperature threshold ranging from 26C to 28C. For forecasters to declare a heatwave the mercury must reach that number for three consecutive days.

The highest UK maximum temperature recorded in June is currently 35.6C, set at Mayflower Park, Southampton, on 28 June 1976.

ITV Meridian Weather Presenter Holly Green says that is a possibility this week: "Thursday and Friday and likely to bring temperatures exceeding the heatwave thresholds but whether we see Saturday becoming the all-important third day is more uncertain.

"There'll be a tussle between the building heat and an approaching cold front from the north west. It's one we'll be watching closely!

"Temperatures like these are not particularly unusual at this time of year with both June 2017 and 2019 hitting 34C although we didn't quite reach 30C last June.

"I think we're unlikely to break the June record but it's possible some individual locations may experience their highest ever recorded June temperature.

"Either way, given we haven't yet reached 26C this year in the Meridian region, it's going to feel extremely warm indeed compared to our recent weather!"