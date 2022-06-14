Police have reissued a plea for information about a scam which has been used to steal thousands from victims at car parks across Sussex.

Officers first issued an appeal on 19 May after a man in Hove targeted a victim on 9 May.

Since that appeal, several more people have been scammed at various car parks in the county.

So far the scammer has taken thousands from victims' bank accounts, Sussex Police said.

The scams follow a similar pattern - the suspect approaches the victim where they need to pay for parking and tells them that an enforcement officer has taken a photo of their vehicle and they will need to get a new ticket.

They then take them to the pay machine and steal their bank card whilst they are distracted.

The victims are told the pay machine has swallowed their card and they have to wait until it is returned. The suspect buys items using the card during that time.

Most recently, a victim was targeted at Queen Victoria Hospital car park in East Grinstead.

The man, who police wish to speak to, is aged between 20-30, of middle eastern appearance, slight build and around 5 foot 4 inches in height.

He has short black hair and wears large, black rimmed glasses.

People are being asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting 1293 of 09/05 with any information.