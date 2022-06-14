Racegoers are returning to Royal Ascot in their droves to enjoy another fantastic week of sport, fashion and sunshine.

The event, which is being held between Tuesday (June 14) and Saturday (June 18), is loved by the Royal Family - Princess Beatrice has already been pictured arriving with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

And this year it looks like visitors will be enjoying the races in scorching heat - with temperatures rising towards the end of the week.

In fact, on Friday, racegoers are set to enjoy a full day of sunshine reaching 29C by 4pm.

Here's the full weather forecast for Royal Ascot 2022.

Tuesday

Sunny weather. Highs of 23C and lows of 9C, peaking between 2pm and 5pm. Cloudy between 5pm and 7pm when sunny intervals will return.

Wednesday

Sunny all day with highs of 26C and lows of 13C, peaking at 4pm when some cloud is forecast.

Thursday - Ladies Day

A cloudy day with highs of 25C and lows of 15C. Temperatures set to peak at 4pm.

Friday

Sunny all day with highs of 29C and lows of 17C, peaking at 4pm.

Saturday

Sunny changing to cloudy by early evening. Highs of 25C and lows of 12C, with temperatures peaking at 4pm.

The Queen and Duchess of Cornwall during the royal procession at Ascot in 2019 Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Royal Ascot was held behind closed doors in 2020, and last year racegoers were admitted after it was selected to take part in the Government’s Events Research Programme on behalf of the sport of racing.

Ascot Racecourse announced earlier in the year that visitor numbers would be reduced as part of its long-term ambition and following feedback from punters who attended the smaller scale Royal Ascot in 2021.

Capacity on each day will be reduced by 1,000 people in the Royal Enclosure, and for the Queen Anne and Windsor Enclosures cut by 4,150 and 2,000 respectively, with new facilities introduced.

