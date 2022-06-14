A hot weather warning has been issued for vulnerable residents in Kent with the county's public health team offering advice to help people stay safe in soaring temperatures.

The level two alert has been triggered by a Met Office forecast of a 60% per cent probability of heat health criteria being met between Friday 17 June and Sunday 19 June.

Daytime temperatures could reach mid-30s Celsius over these days.

According to Public Health, most heat-related deaths occur in the first two days.

KCC Director for Public Health, Anjan Ghosh, said: “We’ve been looking forward to nice weather and it’s quite right that people want to go out and enjoy it but it’s worth remembering that sunny spells and high temperatures can pose serious health risks for some.

"It’s important to protect yourself from too much sun or heat, to carry water when travelling, and it’s equally vital that you look after young children or older people, who may feel the heat more acutely than others.”

Important points to remember in hot weather are to keep cool, stay hydrated and be prepared. Key advice is to:

Look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals.

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm. Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat if you have to go out in the heat. Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day.

Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors.

Take care and follow local safety advice if you are going into the water to cool down.

Wear light, loose fitting cotton clothes.

If you are travelling, make sure you take water with you, check weather forecasts and traffic news.

Plan ahead to make sure you have enough supplies, such as water, food and any medications you need.

People are urged not to go to A&E or call 999 unless it’s an emergency. If you are in any doubt, NHS111 can help you get the right treatment.

Dr Navin Kumta, Clinical Chair of NHS Kent and Medway CCG said: “By taking simple precautions, such as staying hydrated and finding shade during the hottest parts of the day, you can significantly reduce the risk of becoming ill and needing the services of the NHS.

"Should you become unwell, unless it’s an emergency, please remember to use 111 as your first point of contact for medical support. By phoning 111 or visiting 111.nhs.uk, you will be directed to the right service for you.

You can also visit our dedicated website – www.stopthinkchoose.co.uk – which lists local services, such as pharmacies and urgent treatment centres.”