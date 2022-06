Racegoers have filled the stands at Royal Ascot for the first time since the pandemic.

A racegoer shows off her hat on the first day of Royal Ascot Credit: David Davies/PA

Racegoers arriving ahead of day one of Royal Ascot Credit: David Davies/PA

A racegoer from Ukraine, Maria Turtus, poses for a photograph Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

The event is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar, but is also a chance for many to dress up in their finest clothes.

The Tootsie Rollers arriving at Royal Ascot Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

It was a beautiful sunny day for racegoers, with flowers in full bloom for the occasion Credit: Adam Davy/PA

Racegoers at Royal Ascot Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Female racegoers wore summer dresses and flamboyant hats while the men sported top hats and tails or smart suits.

Not to be outdone, male race fans also dressed up for the occasion Credit: Adam Davy/PA

Racegoers arriving at Royal Ascot Credit: David Davies/PA

Royal Ascot is a chance to show off some spectacular hats Credit: David Davies/PA

A stylish hat was essential at the races Credit: David Davies/PA

The event witnessed a royal theme in the year the Queen marked her Platinum Jubilee. While among those attending was Princess Beatrice.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made their way into an exclusive area of Ascot Racecourse Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

A racegoer in a Union flag hat Credit: Aaron Chown/AP

Red, white and blue hats proved popular at Royal Ascot Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

A racegoer at Royal Ascot Credit: Aaron Chown/PA