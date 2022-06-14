Man 'could have used aphrodisiac to drug men before sexually assaulting them'

Jurors at Oxford Crown Court have been hearing shocking evidence from the victim of an alleged sexual assault which took place at a property in the small Oxfordshire village of Middle Barton.

The victim, a man in his 30s, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was allegedly drugged before the assault took place. In a video interview with police which was played in court today, he described feeling strange after being given a drink by the defendant.

“I had to lay down instantly, I felt like my head is going somewhere.”

He described feeling “knocked out, like heavy headed, like sleepy.”

The witness, who had known defendant Luiz Inacio Da Silva Neto for five years through his work, had accompanied him to his property to help with decorating on 10 November last year.

After drinking three shots of Jaegarmeister, said he “felt tired, I didn’t know from what.”

After lying down on a bed and falling instantly asleep, the witness described waking up in the night and realising he was being sexually assaulted.

“I went to bed with my clothes on and when this happened I was naked,” the witness said.

The man then realised that Da Silva Neto was naked and performing oral sex on him while pornography played in the background, the court heard

In the video interview, the witness at times appeared uncomfortable, distressed and overcome with emotion.

“I wanted to do something about it but I couldn’t."

“It was so disgusting and creepy I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t have the power to do something.”

He also described seeing an empty syringe in the cottage in Middle Barton: "I saw a syringe in the kitchen and I wanted to take it away because I wanted to have evidence."

The evidence was heard during the trial of 35-year-old Luiz Inacio Da Silva Neto, from London, who is accused of drugging two men and raping them at a cottage in Middle Barton, on two separate occasions in November and December last year. He denies these charges.

Yesterday, the prosecution told jurors at Oxford Crown Court that the defendant “administered an unknown substance to each of them, so that he could do things to them when they were, in effect, out of it.”

The court heard the substance used may have been so-called ‘date rape’ drug GHB.

The prosecution told the court: “This is a drug that in fact the defendant accepts using himself recreationally. As you will hear, some of this drug was found in fact at his home address.”

“Only small doses are required in order to sedate or incapacitate a person.”

The trial continues.