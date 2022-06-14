Pregnant woman and babies among 150 people rescued from Channel today

A heavily pregnant woman and babies were among migrants brought into Dover this morning.

Approximately 92 adults and 12 children have been brought ashore by Border Force this morning, aboard the Dover RNLI lifeboat and the BF Vigilant.

One man carried a toddler on his shoulders as he came ashore, and one woman was heavily pregnant.

Asked where they came from, refugees said Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

A soldier carries a child from a group of people thought to be migrants that were brought in to Dover, Kent, by Border Force Credit: PA

When asked if they knew they could be sent to Rwanda, one migrant replied “What? No” while others looked on in apparent confusion.

A further 50 people have been brought to shore in Dover on the Border Force ship Hurricane.

While the people on the Vigilant were a mixture of men and women, adults and children, almost all the people brought ashore from the Hurricane were men, mostly appearing to be in their late teens or 20s.

This morning Boris Johnson defended his controversial plan to send asylum seekers more than 4,000 miles away to Rwanda and hit out at critics of the policy, which include the Church of England and reportedly Prince Charles.

A last-ditch legal bid to block the deportation policy entirely failed on Monday but there have been individual challenges which have heavily reduced the number of migrants on the flight.