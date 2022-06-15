Long-running Wealden bin strike ends after 'massive pay deal' agreed

A long-running strike by refuse collectors has ended after workers accepted a pay offer.

Members of the GMB union employed by contractors in Wealden, Sussex, have been taking industrial action for weeks.

Their employer Biffa’s latest pay offer will constitute a pay rise of more than 27% for some workers.

The GMB Union says the total value of the settlement is worth between 24 and 27 per cent, 'depending on which job they do.'

Kerbside collections within Wealden will resume from today (Wednesday 15 June).

Gary Palmer, GMB regional organiser, said: "Our members have successfully earned themselves a massive pay rise, but this is simply just reward for the demanding and very important job that they do every day.

"Refuse collection is one of the most visible services that a council provides, but it's also one of the most unappreciated until it stops.

"We would like to thank the residents of Wealden for their messages of solidarity and support throughout this lengthy dispute.

"This is a massive pay deal and it is testament to their determination and drive of the members, but this journey can be started in any workplace and by any resolute workforce, with the help of the GMB union."

Wealden District Council says it would like to thank its residents for their 'patience and understanding during this difficult time'.

It added that while rubbish collections will resume on Wednesday, recycling and garden waste collections will resume from Thursday (16 June).