Police have released dash-cam footage of the fatal decision made by a dangerous driver. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Dash-cam footage of the moment an "impatient" driver caused a fatal head-on collision in Oxfordshire by attempting to overtake a car on the crest of a hill, has been released by police.

Brian Hunt, 78, was killed in May last year when Aron Hicks, 28, was driving his white Ford Transit van on the A417 between the junction of Half Penny Lane and Aston Tirrold.

At just before 8am, Hicks overtook one vehicle and then partially returned to the correct side of the road.

However, Hicks then attempted a second overtake as he approached the brow of the hill.

Unable to see what was coming in the opposite direction, Hicks collided head on with a green Honda Civic, being driven by Brian Hunt.

Mr Hunt died of his injuries in hospital later the same day on May 4, 2021.

Aron Hicks has been jailed for more than three years Credit: Thames Valley Police

Hicks suffered minor injuries as his van overturned. After an investigation, he was charged on February 17, 2022.

Hicks, of Mytchett Road, Camberley, Surrey, has been jailed for more than three years after causing death by dangerous driving.

He pleaded guilty to the offence in a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday, June 13.

Hicks was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 3 years and 8 months.

Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Dom Mahon, said: “At the families’ wishes, we are releasing the footage of the fatal decision that Hicks made that day.

"Hicks was in a hurry that morning and decided to take a dangerous chance, which tragically cost Brian Hunt his life.

"Hick’s reckless actions have torn a family apart and will have lifelong consequences for everybody who has been touched by this avoidable tragedy.

"The shocking dash-cam recording of this incident demonstrates very clearly how impatience behind the wheel can be fatal.

"My thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Hunt, who have shown tremendous patience and resolve while we investigated this tragic incident."