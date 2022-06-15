Play Brightcove video

Stunning footage has captured the full Strawberry Moon rising over Durdle Door in Dorset.

In the video filmed by Newsflare, the moon can be seen rising above the sea through the famous natural rock archway at around 10pm on June 14.

The pink coloured supermoon is rare and only happens when the moon closely coincides with the perigee, which is at its closest distance to earth.

It appears larger and more luminous than the “ordinary” Full Moons.

They are 6.9% larger and 16% brighter.

Credit: Newsflare

But the moon did not get its name from its colour - although it is often known as a rose moon despite some saying it looks more brown than pink.

The name 'Strawberry Moon' was given by the Algonquin Native American tribe in the northeastern U.S. and eastern Canada, which describes the short strawberry harvesting season.

It was at its fullest at 11:52pm on June 14, and was still visible until June 15

The Virtual Telescope Project in Ceccano, Italy was to host a free livestream of the phenomenon, but cloudy weather forced a cancelation.

Traditionally, the strawberry moon is the full moon in June, which is typically the last of spring or first of summer. A full moon generally occurs once a month, but isn't always a Supermoon.

When two Full Moons occur in one calendar month, the second one is known as a Blue Moon.