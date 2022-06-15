A teenage boy remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition after being stabbed in Oxford.

The 14-year-old was attacked in Blackbird Leys on Tuesday 14 June near Coltsfoot Square.

The South Central Ambulance Service called police to the scene just after 4pm.

Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are in custody.

There is an increased police presence in the area with a scene-watch in place.

Superintendent Bruce Riddell, the Local Policing Area Commander for Oxford, said: “This incident has led to my officers making very swift arrests, and we believe this is now contained and there is no wider threat to the public.

“I know this incident will have caused concern in the local community, but I would re-iterate to the public that we have made arrests and are conducting thorough enquiries.

“If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to any of my officers in the area.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact 101, quoting incident reference 1477.