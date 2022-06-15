The Queen is not expected to attend Royal Ascot for the second day running, it is understood.

Racegoers will be disappointed by the absence of the head of state but they will be treated to the sight of other members of the royal family travelling in the traditional carriage procession later.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will once again lead the possession, and will be followed by the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Princess Beatrice, who during the first day of the racing meeting walked through the gates, will travel in the third carriage with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Meanwhile a host of celebrities have been pictured arriving for the second day of the annual racing event.

Comedian Rob Beckett arrives for day two of Royal Ascot Credit: David Davies/PA Wire/PA Images

Mx Darren Day arrives ahead of racing on day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse Credit: PA Images

Racegoers pose for a photo with guards during day two of Royal Ascot. Credit: Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images

The Queen is likely to have watched Royal Ascot proceedings on television from Windsor Castle.

It's believed has been kept abreast of developments by her racing advisor John Warren.

The head of state has more than 10 horses entered over the five days of the event and, with her Berkshire home just a 15-minute drive away, there is still some hope she will attend during the week.

Racegoers with a cardboard cut out of Queen Elizabeth II as they have a picnic in the car park Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

The Queen's horse Reach For The Moon, which missed out on being entered for the Epsom Derby, is favourite with some bookies to win the Hampton Court Stakes on Thursday with jockey Frankie Dettori taking the reins.

Royal Ascot is as much a social occasion as a sporting event with racegoers wearing summer dresses and flamboyant hats, as well as top hats and tails.