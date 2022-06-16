Council baffled as bin spotted more than 1,200 miles away in Ukraine

A council has been left baffled after one of its black bins was found more than 1,200 miles away in Ukraine.

The Test Valley Borough Council bin was spotted by broadcaster, Philip Crowther, who shared the find on Twitter at the weekend.

Black bins have been known to wander at times of extreme weather, perhaps into the neighbouring districts of Winchester and Basingstoke, but not to Eastern Europe.

The bin was spotted on the Poland-Ukraine border, under a sign saying 'Ukraine', which would be a 21 hour drive from Hampshire.

It is not known how the bin travelled the distance it did.

In response, Test Valley Borough Council said it didn't have a "stock answer" for Philip's query.

"Hi Philip, umm, hmm. I've checked the notebook, but we don't seem to have a stock answer for this query...

"Can I ask where in Ukraine this is? I'd just to make sure this collection address is added to our fortnightly rounds and not reported as missed."