Police are appealing for information after a fatal collision between a vehicle and pedestrian in Hastings.

It took place in The Green, St Leonards, just before 10am this morning (Thursday, June 16).

Ambulance paramedics performed CPR on the pedestrian, 72, but he died at the scene.

A man, 56, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and ancillary offences.

Officers closed the road so emergency services can attend the scene and it is not yet known when it will fully reopen.

Police want to speak to witnesses who may have seen a black BMW that was travelling from the direction of Gillsmans Hill before turning into The Green.

Police are appealing for information following the fatal collision. Credit: Sussex Police

Roads Policing Unit Sergeant Kieran McDonald said: "We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage to come forward.

"In particular, anyone who saw a black BMW travelling from the direction of Gillsmans Hill before turning into The Green in St Leonards is asked to report it to us."

Anyone with information is asked to report it to police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Alloyway.

Alternatively you can report it to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.