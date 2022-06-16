Pride of Britain 2022: Nominations open for Meridian's Fundraiser of the Year

ITV News Meridian is launching this year's search for a fantastic fundraiser to represent our region at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards - and we need your help.

It's perhaps an individual who's dedicated years to raising money for good causes.

You can find out how to nominate someone by clicking on this link.

Whatever their story, we'd love to hear about them. Here's Matt and Sangeeta with the details:

