ITV News Meridian's Charlotte Wilkins met dinner lady Polly Wilson at her surprise party in Maidstone.

A Kent school has held a surprise party to celebrate a "wonderful" dinner lady who has worked tirelessly for 50 years.

Polly Wilson was treated to an afternoon tea by staff and children at Leeds and Broomfield Church of England School to celebrate her 80th birthday.

She has taken on numerous roles in the Maidstone school over the past five decades, from being a lollipop lady to helping children read.

Head of School, Fiona Steer, described her as a "pivotal part of the community".

"I mean 50 years is a long time isn't it, to work in one set place. We're a very small village Leeds and she is known by everybody.

"She always gives that smile and that wave to all the community and she's just an important and valued person."

Polly Wilson has worked at the school for 50 years. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Teaching Assistant, Debbie Stewart, said: "I just wanted us all to celebrate just how wonderful she is.

"She's a little powerhouse. She's unbelievable."

Polly Wilson has been working in her latest role, as a dinner lady, for the last 25 years and says she has no plans to quit.

"Oh no, I couldn't be doing that." She said.

"I'm so used to getting up and doing so much work at home because I know I've got to come to school."

"It's been a wonderful life here. Absolutely wonderful."

"No I'm not gonna stop at all. I hope I shall carry on and carry on for a long long time."