Teenager charged after boy, 14, stabbed in Oxford

A teenager has been charged after a boy, 14, was stabbed in Oxford.

He was stabbed in Samphire Road on Tuesday, June 14.

The South Central Ambulance Service called police to the scene just after 4pm.

Officers say he remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The teenager, 16, has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent and he cannot be named for legal reasons.

He will appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court later this morning (Thursday, June 16).

Two boys from Oxford, aged 16 and 15, have been released on police bail until July 13.