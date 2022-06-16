Royal Ascot 2022 today: The Queen misses her horse's race as celebrities enjoy Ladies Day
Racegoers are enjoying blazing sunshine once again as the hats and fascinators dazzle during Ladies Day at Royal Ascot 2022 day three.
Famous faces including Robert Rinder, Charlotte Hawkins and Lady Victoria Hervey have all been spotted at the event on Thursday (16 June).
But one notable figure missing is the Queen, who is missing the event for a third day running.
This means she won't see her colt Reach For The Moon go for gold in the Hampton Court Stakes.
But the monarch's absence isn't putting a dampener on proceedings, as racegoers show off their most glamorous outfits.
Take a look at some of the most memorable looks below.
