Racegoers are enjoying blazing sunshine once again as the hats and fascinators dazzle during Ladies Day at Royal Ascot 2022 day three.

Famous faces including Robert Rinder, Charlotte Hawkins and Lady Victoria Hervey have all been spotted at the event on Thursday (16 June).

But one notable figure missing is the Queen, who is missing the event for a third day running.

This means she won't see her colt Reach For The Moon go for gold in the Hampton Court Stakes.

But the monarch's absence isn't putting a dampener on proceedings, as racegoers show off their most glamorous outfits.

Take a look at some of the most memorable looks below.

There is some impressive headwear on display at Royal Ascot Credit: PA

One of the colourful headpieces on display on day 3 of Royal Ascot 2022 Credit: PA

Robert Rinder with his mother Credit: PA

Lady Victoria Hervey was dressed all in white Credit: PA

Charlotte Hawkins enjoying the sun Credit: PA

Some creative colour co-ordination on Ladies Day Credit: PA

A particularly bold pink headpiece at Royal Ascot Credit: PA

A racegoer wearing a parrot themed hat Credit: PA

Even the dogs hat their best hats on Credit: PA

Tune into the latest royal news and updates with the ITV News royal rota podcast