The organisers of the Isle of Wight Festival have warned music fans to stay safe as temperatures could soar to 30°C on the island on Friday.

50,000 tickets have been sold for the four day event, which runs until Sunday, June 19.

John Giddings, Promoter, Isle of Wight Festival said: "With the prediction of the heatwave today, people are knocking on the door to get in.

"We've sent out a health warning, people should stay hydrated, wear hats, wear suncream.

"We've got 100,000 cups to hand out to the audience with water, we're doing everything.

"We've consulted a doctor about what we should be doing and what would happen if people got heat stroke, we're covered, definitely."

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a level two alert, meaning temperatures could affect the public's health.

Parts of the UK are expected to bask in temperatures of 34°C (93.2F) as the hot spell of weather reaches its sweltering peak on Friday.

The Met Office have issued a 'heat health' warning for the Isle of Wight this weekend.

There is a 90% chance of heatwave conditions between Friday and Sunday in the South East of England.

The top ways for staying safe at the festival in the heat are:

Make sure you bring plenty of water and stay hydrated

Download the app to locate all water points for refilling

Make use of shaded areas on site to take breaks from the sun, especially between 11am and 3pm

Pack sun cream and apply regularly

Wear a hat

Wear light, loose fitting cotton clothes

Avoid excess alcohol

Above all look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions

Revellers can look forward to Lewis Capaldi headlining the main stage on Friday, with rock band Kasabian headlining on Saturday and Muse on Sunday.

The island last hosted the event in September 2021, following delays due to the pandemic.

Organisers have had just nine months to prepare for the 2022 festival, but say they are much more geared up this time, after becoming "rusty" during the pandemic.

John Giddings, Promoter, Isle of Wight Festival said: "We're at the beginning of the season and everyone is ready for it.

"If you do a normal year, and you do the end of the season, everybody is tired because they've already been to 10 other festivals.

"It feels fresh and alive with the joys of spring, it's brilliant.

"You can only get here by boat, so you think you're going on holiday so you arrive in a good frame of mind."

John says preparing for the festival has been tough, with demand high after the break due to the pandemic.

There is a widespread lack of portable toilets and fencing, as three year's worth of festivals cram into one year.

John said: "We've been struggling to get security staff, litter pickers, all the extra staff.

"Many have found other jobs which don't take their evenings and weekends away."