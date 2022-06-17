A lorry decorated for its driver's wedding was slapped with a parking ticket - as the groom waited for his bride in Berkshire.

Dominic Marshall parked in a loading bay in Wokingham, believing it was an agreed parking space from the council.

Dominic, who was getting married in the town hall, parked the vehicle at around 2pm on Saturday, June 11, and was waiting for his wife-to-be to arrive and when he was hit with a £70 ticket just nine minutes later. He's described being "shocked" as he thought he had permission.

He added: "The first traffic warden walked past and didn't say a word, and two minutes later his friend turned up and no matter what we did, it was getting a ticket, unless I drove it round the block. Being the groom, I thought it was slightly more important that I was at the altar rather than driving round the block."

Dominic, from Wokingham, added: "That was the agreed space from the council where it would be parked. We informed them we were coming in and we were told it would be alright in the loading bay opposite the town hall because it was too big to go down the side of the town hall because of the market."

Being issued a £70 fine on one of the biggest days of your life when "weddings don't cost enough as it is anyway" led Dominic to appeal to the council. But he said he received "a one line response of just telling me the appeals process that's on the back of the ticket".

BerkshireLive contacted Wokingham Town Council on behalf of Dominic, and it agreed to pay the ticket "as a gesture of goodwill".

Wokingham Town Council spokesperson said: "Our wedding packages provide a space for two wedding cars on the market place and this is discussed with the couple during planning meetings with our events co-ordinator. Owing to market trading times and weight restrictions on the market place, we are unable to park anything bigger in our designated spaces.

"We are aware that the loading bays, which are controlled by Wokingham Borough Council, are not available for parking and I have been unable to confirm with any staff member that a discussion had been held concerning parking in a loading bay area prior to the event. We do not have any control in cancelling any parking tickets issued by Wokingham Borough Council.

"We certainly do not want this event to overshadow Mr Marshall’s wedding day at the Town Hall, so as a gesture of goodwill Wokingham Town Council are willing to pay the fine issued."

Dominic has been contacted by the council about the refund of the cost of the parking ticket. He said: "I'm just happy that they've decided to do the right thing."